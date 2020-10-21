Troopers responding to 3 crashes involving 9 vehicles on Storrow Drive in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Troopers are responding to three separate crashes involving nine vehicles on Storrow Drive in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

All of the vehicles crashed on the eastbound side of the highway near the Longfellow Bridge, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Two travel lanes will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the crashes was not immediately clear.

Troopers responded to crash, Storrow Dr. EB, vicinity of Longfellow Bridge, Boston, short time ago. Upon arrival we determined there were actually 3 three separate crashes in that same area. Total of 9 vehicles involved in the 3 crashes. 2 lanes closed. Minor injuries. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 21, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)