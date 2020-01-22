Troopers responding to crash arrest 2 on drug trafficking, weapons charges

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man and a Brockton woman are facing fentanyl trafficking charges along with a slew of others after officers found drugs while responding to a crash in Taunton on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 24 around 9:30 spoke with the 20-year-old driver, Savon Gonsalves and determined him to be impaired, according to state police.

Gonsalves was placed under arrest after an investigation into his Nissan SUV uncovered multiple knotted plastic baggies containing a substance believed to be Fentanyl and $2,027 in cash.

Gonsalves’ passenger, 19-year-old Serena Silva was also taken into custody after troopers found a loaded Glock 27 .40 Caliber handgun in her backpack.

Both were arraigned on a number of drug and firearms charges.

