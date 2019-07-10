Troopers responding to shots fired call arrest Brockton man on drug, weapons charges

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges after state troopers responding to a shots fired incident in Brockton late Tuesday night caught him with a loaded gun and cocaine, police said.

Troopers assisting Brockton police with an investigation into shots fired in the area of 47 Highland St. about 9:30 p.m. spotted a man, later identified as Shamallah Jones, of Brockton, leave the area while clutching his waistband as they arrived on scene, according to state police.

After a brief foot chase, police located Jones hiding behind a snowblower and under a tarp in an alley off of Highland Street.

As a K-9 unit tracked his path, police say they found a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a plastic twist containing 4 grams of cocaine.

Jones was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, second offense, possessing a Class B substance (cocaine), resisting arrest, and trespassing.

