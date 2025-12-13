DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a wrong-way crash on Route 128 in Danvers on Friday night, officials said.

Troopers responded to the southbound side of the highway at Exit 42 around 10 p.m.

The highway has since been closed and traffic is being diverted around the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on0air and online for the latst details.

