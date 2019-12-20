Troopers shatter window, pull suspect from vehicle after pursuit that ended in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers shattered a window to pull a resisting suspect from a vehicle following a pursuit on Route 128 that started in Needham and ended in Waltham on Friday morning, state police said.

Trooper Thomas O’Shea attempted to stop a driver for operating erratically across all four lanes of Route 128 northbound in the area of exit 19 around 10:15 a.m. but the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit, according to state police.

Additional troopers laid a tire deflation device across the highway but the suspect vehicle reportedly stopped prior to hitting the device.

The driver, later identified as a 52-year-old East Boston man, refused to get out of the vehicle, so troopers had to break a window to remove the suspect, state police said.

He was transported to Lahey Clinic for an evaluation.

Several troopers suffered minor injuries while removing the suspect.

State police say troopers recovered evidence of possible narcotics use in the vehicle.

No additional information has been released.

