SMITH CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say investigators shot and wounded a 15-year-old after he attacked a woman, fled on horseback and then fired on law enforcement in Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a rural home on Saturday where a 66-year-old woman reported being restrained, beaten and choked. She was taken to a hospital.

The bureau says the teen fled on horseback. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers later found the armed teen and spent a few hours trying to apprehend him. Investigators say the teen fired at troopers, and two of the troopers returned fire, striking the teen.

He was flown to a Nebraska hospital. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it didn’t have an update on the condition of the teen Monday.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

