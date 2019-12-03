Troopers shovel out car plowed in at Lee motel

LEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman stuck in a motel parking lot’s snow Monday was shoveled out by state troopers, police said.

The woman’s car got stuck in the snow Sunday night and was towed to the Rodeway Inn across from the State Police’ Lee barracks, troopers said. Because the inn was not plowed, the driver dropped the car off in the bottom of the driveway — but that led to it being plowed in overnight, troopers said.

The woman came to the barracks Monday and asked about getting her car towed again, and troopers shoveled the car out, police said.

