QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers took Massachusetts State Representative David LeBoeuf into custody Tuesday night, who they say was four times the legal limit.

LeBoeuf was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of OUI-liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation after he blew a .32 percent BAC, according to a release issued by state police.

Multiple drivers reported seeing a black SUV driving erratically on Route 93 in Milton shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

Jay Richards was one of those callers and he followed the car from a safe distance to make sure justice was served.

“I got the dispatcher in South Boston, which did a great job in keeping up with what my locations were, giving me the right instructions on keeping a safe distance,” he said. “As we were driving down through Milton into Quincy is when the front of the car blew off, and that’s when the sparks started and it was speeds from 30 up to 60 and back down to 30.”

Troopers eventually caught up with the car which appeared to be disabled and smoking on the side of the Burgin Parkway in Quincy. When they spoke with the driver, identified as 32-year-old LeBoeuf, troopers said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on him and the car.

After he was helped out of the car, police said LeBoeuf was unable to follow instructions for completing the field sobriety tests and was said to be very unsteady on his feet.

While searching his car, officers found nine empty nip bottles in the rear of the vehicle and two cans of wine in the front cupholders, one empty and the other half full.

The car had to be towed from the scene because the right front tire was missing and the rim had sustained damage from grinding on the pavement.

LeBoeuf represents the 17th Worcester District. He has not responded to attempts to contact him.

