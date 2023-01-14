CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said.

Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in the evening found a red BMW3 series and attempted stop it but the driver allegedly took off, speeding down Interstate-93 northbound toward Hooksett, according to state police.

After troopers successfully deployed spike strips near the Hookset rest area, the driver, Laurie Rebecca Keith, 39, was arrested on charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and negligent driving.

Keith refused bail and is scheduled to appear at the Hillsborough North Superior Court on Jan. 17.

