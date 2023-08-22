(CNN) — Tropical Storm Harold is plowing through Texas, triggering flash flooding and tornado warnings as the gusty storm pushes toward Mexico.

Harold made landfall just before 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Padre Island, Texas, with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts as high as 67 mph, becoming the first storm to come ashore in the United States in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue to slam portions of southern Texas and Mexico as Harold tracks westward Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those winds had knocked out power to around 40,000 customers in Texas, according to poweroutage.us.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O’ Connor, Texas, with tropical storm watches in effect from Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas. More than 1 million people are under tropical storm warnings in Texas.

Harold will be able to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday with locally higher amounts closer to 7 inches. Across Mexico, 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected.

Tropical-storm-force winds will occur in and around where Harold made landfall with sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph and gusts up to 65 mph likely. As the storm moves inland Tuesday afternoon, wind speeds may ease up slightly but locally-damaging gusts of 30-40 mph will still be possible.

Life-threatening surf and rip currents conditions will last across the southern Texas coast through Tuesday, and it’s possible the state may also see a few tornadoes develop. The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings in South Texas early Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is moving across southern Texas as the state continues to battle one of its hottest, driest summers on record.

Corpus Christi, Texas, already recorded more rain in just a few hours than it has received for the entire summer, according to National Weather Service data. Widespread amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches of rain fell over the area and points south from Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

While this tropical system’s rains could help quench parts of the drought-stricken state, some of the worst drought conditions – areas of extreme and exceptional drought in Central Texas – might miss out on much of the rain.

Texans geared up ahead of Harold’s arrival. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the Texas National Guard, swift water rescue boat squads, among other emergency resources. Naval Air Station Kingsville ordered those in the RV Park on the installation to evacuate, while voluntary evacuations were called in Riviera, Baffin Bay and Loyola Beach, authorities said.

Franklin packing potentially life-threatening flooding

Tropical Storm Franklin is set to slam Hispaniola by Wednesday with life-threatening flooding and mudslides. The storm will also bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico.

Franklin had sustained winds of 50 mph as of Tuesday afternoon and was located over the Caribbean Sea about 230 miles south–southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The storm made a northward turn early Tuesday afternoon and will continue in that direction until it makes landfall in Hispaniola Wednesday.

Franklin will unload very heavy rain across Hispaniola Tuesday through Wednesday and raise the threat of flash flooding and mudslides. Isolated rainfall amounts up to 15 inches are possible. Up to 6 inches of heavy rain could fall in Puerto Rico through Thursday, but the island will escape the worst of Franklin.

The Atlantic hurricane season is ramping up. Three tropical systems formed in 24 hours Saturday into Sunday. Harold now marks the fourth in four days.

