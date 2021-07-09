BOSTON (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Elsa is moving its way into the Bay State, bringing with it the chance for flooding, strong winds, and torrential downpours.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Scattered tropical downpours began before dawn Friday with torrential tropical downpours moving in mid-morning through the early afternoon.

The heaviest rain is projected to last between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, with 2 to 4 inches of rain expected. In some communities, there will be a possibility for 5 to 6 inches of rain.

Strong winds can be expected across Cape Cod and the Islands, with 50 to 60 mph gusts projected.

The winds could lead to scattered power outages in the area.

An isolated tornado risk is highest for Southeastern Mass. between 8 a.m. to noon.

