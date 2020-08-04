Tropical Storm Warnings issued across Bay State as residents brace for Isaias

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued across Massachusetts as Isaias continues to make its way up the eastern coast.

Warnings are in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

A flash flood watch has also been issued for Western Massachusetts, while Southern Bristol and South Plymouth counties are under a coastal flood advisory from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Boat owners in Massachusetts are taking the opportunity to hunker down as Isaias races its way north.

“We’ll tie the boat down, make sure it doesn’t go up against the dock,” Rick Crenmayer told 7NEWS.

“If we get some gusts at 70 miles an hour there will be some damage to some aspects of people’s boats. Things breaking loose and beating against boats,” boat owner John Studley explained.

Isaias is currently tracked to land over the western edge of the state. Downpours are expected in the area, but the storm could also bring potentially damaging winds and minor coastal flooding.

Utility companies like National Grid and Eversource have already called in hundreds of crews to assist in tree removal and power line repair.

“We do anticipate that we’ll probably have some outages, scattered outages around our service area here in Massachusetts,” Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty said. “And we want our customers to also anticipate that as well.”

Some people anticipating the powerful storms say they think they’ll be OK.

“I’m a meteorologist so I am looking forward to it,” Rick Crenmayer said. “The wilder the better for me.”

But, when it comes to New England weather, it is best to err on the side of caution.

“Mother nature can change at any minute so we’re always concerned,” Studley said. “You don’t wanna lose your boat, especially considering it’s a tough market to replace it.”

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)