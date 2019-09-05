BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Cape Cod and the Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The strongest winds are expected to hit Saturday morning, with sustained winds between 35 and 45 mph and wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

This could lead to some damage to roofing and siding materials on homes and could cause unsecured lightweight objects to become dangerous projectiles, according to the NWS.

Trees may also snap or become uprooted.

Scattered power outages are possible.

Dorian, which is back to a Category 3 hurricane, has begun striking the Southeast U.S. seaboard after causing severe damage in the Bahamas.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

Tropical storm watch up for Cape and Islands… strongest winds Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/Hd7xjI2h9Y — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)