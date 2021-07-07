A tropical storm watch was issued for much of southeastern Massachusetts Wednesday night as the National Weather Service tracks the path of Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa is likely to make its way up the east coast and hit Massachusetts by the end of the week.

Nantucket, Dukes, Barnstable and the sourthern reaches of Plymouth and Bristol counties are all under the watch until further notice. There is still great uncertainty in the track, size and intensity of the storm.

Peak wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour.

Residents in these areas are urged to plan for these hazardous gusts, which may cause damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about.

Large trees are also at risk of uprooting. Flooding is not expected to be a big issue with this storm.

The National Hurricane Center has the storm making impact on Friday and those falling to the right of it — eastern and southern Mass. — will see more high wind gusts. Those one the left side of the storm — central and western Mass. — will see more tropical downpours.

