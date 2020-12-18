Tropicana apologizes after suggesting mimosas can help with parenting

(WHDH) — Tropicana has issued an apology after recently suggesting that mimosas can be of help to parents who are juggling many things during the pandemic.

In a tweet, the orange juice company said, “Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter.”

@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️ Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb — Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020

The ad campaign, which features the slogan “Find your moment of brightness,” shows a video of a mini refrigerator hidden in a closet with Tropicana bottles and champagne.

Colleen Perry was one of many people on Twitter who called Tropicana out for encouraging drinking.

“#TakeAMimoment represents everything that is wrong with alcohol in this country,” Perry said in a tweet.

Days later, Tropicana apologized in a statement.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign. The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction,” the statement read in part.

Tropicana also noted that it would be ending the ad campaign.

