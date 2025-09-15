WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of area motorcycle riders turned out Sunday to take part in the 11th annual Trouble the Dog Motorcycle Ride, which raises money for first responders and the children they serve.

The event at the Shriner’s Auditorium on Fordham Road was put on by the Kennek Foundation and raises funds to deliver American-made plush comfort dogs named Trouble the Dog to first responders for kids in crisis at the moment of impact.

Many of the riders who took part on Sunday were first responders themselves and were escorted by the New England Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were on hand with with comfort/therapy Dogs on hand from Lawrence, Salem, Swampscott and Tewksbury and Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly performed for those in attendance.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)