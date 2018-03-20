METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Troubling threats at local high schools has students and parents on alert.

In Methuen, police arrested a 16-year-old student after he allegedly made threats and referenced a school shooting in front of other students.

Police said they did not find any weapons at his home; adding that there is no danger.

In Walpole, police investigated a suspected threat made against students, but ultimately determined that there was actually no threatening statement made.

