BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Numerous firearms and illegal ammo magazines, as well as 800 grams of fentanyl were found after authorities raided a property in Brockton, officials announced.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said troopers and Brockton police executed search warrants for a residence on Moraine Street Friday morning on March 31, as well as for a 2016 Audi A7 sedan.

Officers involved saw “evidence of firearm and narcotics manufacturing and trafficking,” according to Procopio, and during their raid, recovered seven “ghost guns” that included pistols and rifles, along with ammunition, firearms parts and multiple large capacity magazines.

Also located were tools and equipment used for gun manufacturing, along with firearms in “various states of manufacture.” Ghost guns themselves are considered to be firearms “assembled by a private individual from separately obtained parts, and which are thus difficult to trace,” Procopio stated.

In addition to the guns, ammo and equipment, police also found 834 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and what authorities called “associated cutting agents” used by traffickers to mix with narcotics to stretch out their supply.

Police made two arrests during their investigation – 38-year-old Shem Khattiya and his son, Nathen Khattiya, 20, who were the targets of the investigation.

Both Brockton residents were charged for a number of offenses, with Shem Khattiya facing charges that include:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking firearms

Distribution of a Class C narcotic (Xanax)

Unlawful possession of a firearm (7x counts)

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device (29x counts)

Receiving stolen property (a firearm)

Meanwhile, Nathen Khattiya was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and three counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Procopio said the arrests came after a three-monthlong investigation involving the MSP’s drug task force and the Brockton Police Department.

The investigation was launched by the south squad of the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (CINRET-South) and Brockton Police “after intelligence indicted that SHEM KHATTIYA was distributing Fentanyl in Plymouth County,” Procopio stated.

