Troy, MI Police Department starts selection of first ‘police cat’

TROY, MI (WHDH) — Plenty of police departments have K-9 units, but one department in Troy, Michigan is changing things up by bringing on a ‘police cat.’

The department said they would get a cat if they reached over 10,000 followers on social media.

Police said even if they do not get recruited into the line of duty, the kittens will be up for adoption into loving families.

