Firefighters are responding to a serious incident in Devens Wednesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a vehicle drove into Taravista Behavioral Health System at 85 Patton Rd. just before 6 a.m.

“The vehicle burst into flames,” an MSP representative said in a statement. “The driver is believed to be inside the vehicle.”

In addition to firefighters, MSP patrols, detectives, fire investigators and crime scene personnel are also on scene.

The CEO of Taravista said the medical center was treating more than 100 patients at the time of the crash, but all patients and staff were uninjured. Officials said the building is structurally sound.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)