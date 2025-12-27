TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A crustacean crime is under investigation in Taunton after a truck carrying $400,000 worth of lobster was stolen during delivery.

Dylan Rexing says his business, Rexing Companies, was hired to hire a driver to drive the lobsters from Taunton to the midwest on Dec. 12 but the carrier they hired turned off their GPS monitor shortly after leaving with the shipment and disappeared.

The cargo was never delivered and Rexing said he later learned the driver provided a fake identity, something that has become a growing problem in the shipping industry.

“We couldn’t get a hold of them anymore and we knew something was wrong,” he said.

Rexing says Taunton police and the FBI is investigating the crime along with a similar incident involving crab from the same facility.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

