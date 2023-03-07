BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck transporting multiple cars rolled on its side in Bourne on Tuesday, drawing crews to the scene as part of cleanup efforts.

The crash happened around noon on Route 28.

The trailer was carrying two cars when it flipped.

Video from the scene showed multiple individuals working around the truck after the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)