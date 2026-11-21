BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck carrying large drums of chemical sprays caught fire in a Billerica neighborhood Friday, prompting the evacuation of dozens of homes in the area, according to the Billerica Fire Department.

First responders were called to the area of Nolte Road at Kern Drive Friday afternoon for reports of a box truck on fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters said they noticed unlabeled drums in the truck that were beginning to expand.

The Billerica Fire Department said the truck was originally in a driveway, where a work crew was spraying chemicals inside a home. When they realized the truck was on fire, they backed it out into the street to get it away from the building.

More than 30 homes were evacuated in the neighborhood out of precaution, according to Billerica Fire.

“You could have an explosion hazard, if those ruptured and caught fire, now you have chemical in the air,” said Matthew Battcock, Billerica Fire Deputy Chief of Operations. “You have to take these steps to protect everybody.”

Crews from the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division (HAZMAT), and a Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, according to the Department of Fire Services.

Firefighters sprayed water on the truck for hours, putting out the flames and trying to cool down the containers filled with chemicals. Crews also used drones to ensure the temperature inside the containers was stabilized.

“After investigation, it’s some sort of spray foam,” Battcock said. “We’re trying to identify what exact type of spray foam it is and what type of chemicals are reacting inside those drums.”

The residents who have been evacuated are told to call dispatch for updates on when they can safely return to their homes.

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