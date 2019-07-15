Truck carrying crane crashed into overpass on Maine Turnpike

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A truck that was carrying a crane crashed into an overpass bridge, shutting down traffic on part of the Maine Turnpike.

State police say the crane overturned on the Maine Turnpike in the northbound lane in South Portland during the late morning on Monday. They said northbound traffic would have to be detoured around the area until the wreck could be removed.

State police say engineers will also have to inspect the overpass itself.

