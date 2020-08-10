Truck carrying french fry shipment bursts into flame on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer carrying a truckload of french fries burst into flames on the side of Interstate 495 in Andover Monday.

A passing driver shot some video of the scene that shows the fire tear through the truck that had pulled over near Exit 40 on the southbound side of the highway.

Tons of french fries spilled all over the highway and a small front loader was brought to the scene to clear up the mess.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what may have caused this blaze to ignite.

