Truck catches fire, causing power problems in Peabody neighborhood

PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) — A power-washing truck caught fire in a Peabody neighborhood Thursday, melting power lines and causing power issues.

The truck was working on one of the homes on Ralph Road when neighbors said a steamer in the back of the truck started to spark. Jonathan Pelosi said the flames were so big, he was concerned the truck was going to explode.

“It kept burning and then the engine started sparking,” said Pelosi. “It was pretty intense.”

The fire was so intense, it scorched power lines and even melted the asphalt below.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged in the fire.

