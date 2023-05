MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck caught fire in Mendon Friday morning after a driver hit a utility police, officials say.

Police say the crash was reported around 6 a.m.

Uxbridge Road (Route 16) was temporarily closed while crews made repairs.

No additional information has been released.

