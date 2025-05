WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The cab of a tractor trailer went up in flames on Route 128 near the Winter Street exit in Waltham Tuesday afternoon.

Waltham fire says environmental officials were called in to make sure there was no contamination to the Cambridge Reservoir.

No one was hurt in the incident.

