PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - A power-washing truck caught fire in a Peabody neighborhood Thursday, melting nearby power lines.

The truck was working on one of the homes on Ralph Road when neighbors said a steamer in the back of the truck started to spark. Jonathan Pelosi said the flames were so big, he was concerned the truck was going to explode.

“It kept burning and then the engine started sparking,” said Pelosi. “It was pretty big. It was a good enough size to make you afraid the truck was gonna explode.”

The fire was so intense, it scorched power lines and even melted the asphalt below.

The drivetrain then gave way on the truck, sending it careening down the hill before it slammed into a rock wall.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged in the fire.

Officials are investigating what sparked the flames in the steamer.

