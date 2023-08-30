AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck crashed in Auburn, causing delays in the area of Rochdale Street.

Auburn police said on social media Wednesday afternoon that the street was closed from the intersection of Rochdale and Leicester Street to the area of 314 Rochdale.

Police said the site would take a while to clear and that school buses were notified.

In images shared by the Auburn police, an electrical pole with wires was hanging low over the street.

No one was injured.

