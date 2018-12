LEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday afternoon, leaving Amazon packages scattered all over the roadway.

Troopers responding to a stretch of highway in Lee for a report of the crash found a badly damaged box truck that had rolled over and packages dumped everywhere, according to state police.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Interchange 2 ramp will be closed until further notice as crews work to clear the scene.

No additional details were available.