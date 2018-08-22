Truck crash sends live lobsters onto roadway

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A truck carrying 7,000 pounds of lobster has crashed in Maine, sending the live crustaceans spilling onto the roadway.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 1 in Brunswick.

Authorities say the driver drifted off the right shoulder and hit an embankment, causing the truck to roll over. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries.

The truck was carrying 60 to 70 crates of lobster, and traffic was backed up for hours as crews worked to clean up the crustaceans.

Police say the lobster cannot be eaten because of how long it was unrefrigerated.

The crash is still under investigation.

