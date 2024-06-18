BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after a crash at the Bedford toll plaza.
New Hampshire State Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that troopers were responding to the scene after a pickup truck crashed into a tollbooth and another car on the road.
This is the second serious crash at the toll plaza in less than a week.
On Thursday, a 52-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tollbooth in the plaza and caught fire.
The investigation into Tuesday’s crash is active and ongoing.
