BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck crashed into a house in Beverly Tuesday night.

The truck came up onto the porch and into the front of the house.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

“I couldn’t open my bedroom door,” said Cheyenne Chacon, who was at home during the crash. “The rubble had basically crashed down on top of my bed in front of the door, went around through the living room, opened the front door and where the stairway was there was a truck sitting there.”

Crews removed that truck. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)