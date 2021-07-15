(WHDH) — A truck hauling tractor tires slammed into a bridge that runs over an interstate in Georgia on Thursday morning, causing it to shift six feet, transportation officials said.

A stretch of Interstate 16 in Treutlen County was closed around 7 a.m. after the truck’s dump trailer hit the bridge, detached it from the foundation, and pushed it forward six feet, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Engineers have been called in to evaluate the structural integrity of the bridge.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

I-16 is CLOSED from Exit 71 to Exit 78 in Treutlen County. A truck hit the GA 86 bridge and shifted it 6 feet. Engineers on site evaluating a fix. No timeframe for reopen. Find alternate route…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/04byWh43Il — GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) July 15, 2021

