BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Billerica Monday after a truck crashed into a building near the intersection of Boston Road and Floyd Street.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Hours later, crews were still on scene around 10 p.m. working to shore up the damaged building before removing the truck, which ended up wedged inside the structure.

Officials speaking with 7NEWS said one person was in the truck at the time of the crash. The person was taken to a hospital but was alert and conscious and was not seriously hurt, officials said.

The building’s owner said he was glad there were no serious injuries. He said the building had housed an electronics store but said the store had not been in operation for several years.

The owner said he had been trying to sell the building and just received an offer on it hours before this crash.

“It’s ironic,” the owner said. “

“Things happen,” he continued. “We try to let it roll as much as we can off our shoulders but it’s nothing we can prevent. It’s already happened.”

Moving forward, the owner said he hopes to make repairs.

“Maybe we can put it back on the market,” he said.

While authorities investigated the cause of this crash, one witness said the truck appeared to have traveled down Floyd Street, through the intersection with Boston Road before hitting the building.

No further information was immediately available.

