EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett family was displaced Friday morning after an accident moved their house from its foundation.

According to police, a dump truck hit a canteen truck before ultimately crashing into the house on Robin Street.

Authorities said it appeared the truck experienced a malfunction leading to break failure which caused the accident.

Officials said the house moved from its foundation and was deemed unsafe, so the occupants are being brought to a shelter.

Robin Street was closed following the accident, with Everett Police asking residents to avoid the area for the remainder of the morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

