BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured Monday when a truck hit a telephone pole and another vehicle before slamming into a garage in Bellingham, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of South Main Street near 9 p.m.

Later speaking with reporters, fire officials said the driver of the other vehicle that was hit had minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The truck involved in this crash was still embedded in the garage as of around 11 p.m.

Emergency crews remained on scene, where one official said crews were concerned about what might happen if they were to remove the truck from the structure.

No further information was immediately available.

