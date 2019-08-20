Truck crashes into Hingham grocery store, driver hospitalized

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck crashed into the side of a popular grocery store in Hingham Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to the Fruit Center Marketplace on Water Street around 5 p.m. found a white pickup truck that had struck the brick walls of the building.

The driver of the pickup was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A building inspector is on scene evaluating the structural integrity of the market.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

