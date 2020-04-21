HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over onto its side after crashing into a pole in Haverhill on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Concord Street around 7 a.m. found the truck on its side and the pole down on the ground.

A portion of the road has been closed as crews work to remove the truck and fix the pole.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

