MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck crashed into the Merrimack River in Manchester Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews from multiple towns are on the scene on 293-N.

Officials say the truck hit several vehicles before going through a guardrail and plummeting into the river.

The driver was able to free themselves from the cab and were taken to the hospital.

7NEWS is still working to confirm more information on the cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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