MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck has crashed into the Merrimack River in Manchester.
Emergency crews from multiple towns are on the scene on 293-N.
Pictures show the box truck sticking out of the water with the driver’s cab submerged.
First responders on rafts surrounding the vehicle.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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