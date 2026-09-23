MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck has crashed into the Merrimack River in Manchester.

Emergency crews from multiple towns are on the scene on 293-N.

Pictures show the box truck sticking out of the water with the driver’s cab submerged.

First responders on rafts surrounding the vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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