Truck crashes into pole, knocks out power in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a truck crashed into a pole and knocked out power on a Framingham street Sunday night.

The truck crashed into a pole on Walnut Street and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Crews cut power to the area while they worked on repairs.

No other information was immediately available.

