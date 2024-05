REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bad crash in Rehoboth Thursday morning ended with a truck resting upside down and a telephone pole in pieces.

Police responded to the crash at around 5 a.m. Thursday; authorities said the truck hit a telephone pole, which broke into pieces, and flipped, landing on the car’s top.

Part of Route 118 was shut down for a period of time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)