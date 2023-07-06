NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Newton Thursday after a tractor trailer crashed into a utility pole in town.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near Braeland Avenue and Langley Road shortly before 4 p.m. where the truck could be seen surrounded by tangled power lines.

The pole itself was split in half.

Eversource and police crews remained on scene as the truck remained stuck around 4:30 p.m.

Langley Road was closed to motorists and some traffic lights in the area were without power.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

