GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded after a pickup truck crashed into a power station in Gardner Tuesday afternoon.

Flying over the scene, SKY7-HD spotted a truck smashed into a pole with a broken fence on the roof of the vehicle.

First responders brought the driver out on a stretcher and took him away in an ambulance.

No additional information was immediately available.

