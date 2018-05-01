Truck crashes into Quincy grocery store

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A truck crashed through the front of a Star Market store in Quincy Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding around 10:30 a.m. to the store at 130 Granite Street found a white pickup truck that had struck the front of the building.

The driver got out of the truck to move a carriage and forgot to put it in park, according to police.

The store remains open as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

