Truck crashes into side of house in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction truck slammed into the side of a house in Charlestown Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Eden Street. Witnesses said the construction truck pulling a trailer with a piece of equipment on it was going up the street backwards when the trailer jackknifed.

Witnesses said the truck hit three vehicles parked on the street before it crashed into the house. Despite all the damage, no one was injured.

The crash is under investigation by police.

