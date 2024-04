BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck was left damaged Thursday after striking a bridge over Storrow Drive in Boston.

The truck struck the North Harvard Street overpass and caused delays for the evening commute.

The driver was ticketed and the truck has since been cleared from the roadway.

