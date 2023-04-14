Emergency crews in Pennsylvania have removed a tractor-trailer that was hanging over an overpass near Pittsburgh.

The incident happened at the intersection of I-79 and I-70 in Washington County.

Portions of the highway were shut down Wednesday as crews worked to remove the truck safely.

Part of the truck’s cargo, a pile of cardboard boxes, spilled onto the ramp below.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured or what caused the incident.

